Friction is a powerful and versatile motion graphics application that allows you to create vector and raster animations for web and video.

Features

High Performance

Friction provides a scalable, high-performance GPU/CPU vector and raster pipeline developed in C++, using Skia and the Qt framework.

Animations for the Web

Create smooth and responsive animations for the web with Friction! Using Friction, you can create animated scalable vector graphics (SVG) using the synchronized multimedia integration language (SMIL), as recommended by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

Multiple Scenes and Timelines

Friction gives you the flexibility to work on multiple scenes at once, with multiple viewers, timelines, and graphs. Adjust it to fit your needs and screen real estate.

Powerful Expression Editor

Power users are welcome! Friction provides support for expressions with ECMAScript in parameters and effects. Additionally, it includes a complete code editor with autocompletion, syntax highlighting, custom functions, and more.

Text and Path Effects

Friction includes a diverse range of effects for enhancing your vector graphics and text. Stay tuned for upcoming releases, as we continue to expand our collection of effects.

Raster/Shader Effects

Friction offers experimental support for user-customizable shader effects. A limited set of effects are included.

Download

Production release v0.9.6.1

Please read the release notes before usage.

Development release v1.0.0-rc.1

Please read the release notes before usage.

Friction is powered by

Qt® and logo is a registered trademark of The Qt Company Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

The Qt Framework

Qt® is a cross-platform application development framework for creating graphical user interfaces as well as cross-platform applications that run on various software and hardware platforms.

Skia Graphics Engine

Skia is an open source 2D graphics library which provides common APIs that work across a variety of hardware and software platforms.

FFmpeg Multimedia Framework

FFmpeg is the leading multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter and play pretty much anything that humans and machines have created.

OpenGL® and the oval logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the United States and/or other countries worldwide.

Open Graphics Library

The Industry's Foundation for High Performance Graphics. OpenGL® is a cross-language, cross-platform application programming interface for rendering 2D and 3D vector graphics.