Friction is a powerful and versatile motion graphics application that allows you to create vector and raster animations for web and video.

Features

High Performance Friction provides a scalable, high-performance GPU/CPU vector and raster pipeline developed in C++, using Skia and the Qt framework.

Animations for the Web Create smooth and responsive animations for the web with Friction! Using Friction, you can create animated scalable vector graphics (SVG) using the synchronized multimedia integration language (SMIL), as recommended by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

Multiple Scenes and Timelines Friction gives you the flexibility to work on multiple scenes at once, with multiple viewers, timelines, and graphs. Adjust it to fit your needs and screen real estate.

Powerful Expression Editor Power users are welcome! Friction provides support for expressions with ECMAScript in parameters and effects. Additionally, it includes a complete code editor with autocompletion, syntax highlighting, custom functions, and more.

Text and Path Effects Friction includes a diverse range of effects for enhancing your vector graphics and text. Stay tuned for upcoming releases, as we continue to expand our collection of effects.